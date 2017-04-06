Don't Throw Them Away! Great uses for spoiled fruits and vegetables

- We all are guilty of it. After buying ripe fruits and vegetables at the grocery store we let them waste away -- only to pick them up after they start shriveling and turning brown.

But back away from the trash can! Dr. Rovenia Brock says you can still get some good use out of that fruit that's going bad.

LEMON, CELERY & CUCUMBER

Freshen up the garbage disposal! Chop a whole lemon into small pieces and throw it down the unit to eliminate the smell. Also, dispose of celery and cucumber in the disposal for a clean sent.

BANANAS

Cleaning / Buffing

Use the inside of a spoiled banana peel for buffing shoes or other leather. It restores the shine and leaves a great smell!

Skin Mask

Mash bananas and add orange juice and honey for a soothing and hydrating skin mask!

Banana Nice Cream

½ banana, frozen

2 tablespoons unsweetened almond milk

¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon sunflower seeds or crunchy almond or peanut butter to top (optional)

AVOCADO

Avocado Deep Conditioner for Healthy Hair

Add 2 ripe avocados

1 egg yolk

½ cup honey

2 tablespoons olive oil

Apply to hair and scalp for 30 minutes or until it’s semi-dry or hard. Rinse thoroughly. This conditioner becomes the frizz control police and leaves hair well nourished, conditioned and soft!

Avocado-pistachio Nice Cream

1 avocado, peeled, frozen, seed removed

½ Cup unsweetened almond milk

½ cup unsalted pistachios, chopped (divided)

2 tablespoons honey or agave nectar

¼ tablespoon vanilla extract

¼ lemon (juice only)

2 tablespoons Un-sweetened coconut flakes (optional)

ONLINE: https://everythingro.com/