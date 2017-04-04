Brandy Norwood: Role in 'Chicago' changed her life

Singer, songwriter, and actress, Brandy Norwood, is set to return to her role as 'Roxie Hart' in Chicago The Musical.

FOX 5's Allison Seymour sat down with the star to talk about everything - from her struggle with depression to how her current role changed her life!

CHICAGO, OPPORTUNITIES & DEPRESSION

"All of these songs are soulful songs and I have a great energy about the songs. I love to sing them. And I've been allowed to put my little polish on them," she told Allison about her numbers in the show. She said she respects the Broadway tradition but still wants to put her own twist on the role.

She says during her character's monolog, she tries to be as true to the moment as possible. She also says that her role as 'Roxie Hart' changed her life. "I was going through a very tough, tough, tough time. I had to do the work first before this even came. I had to get myself right for this to even come in my life."

"This is the role that brought the dream back to me as Brandy," she said, "and this is the role that -- that is going to bring everything else."

CINDERELLA & WHITNEY HOUSTON

"It's profound to be the first African-American Cinderella. That's history. Whitney being the first black fairy-godmother. That's history," Brandy said about her role with Whitney Houston in 1997s adaptation of Cinderella. She said being part of the multi-cultural cast and to work with Houston was amazing.

"It didn't hit me until later on. I'm thankful for the hindsight."

WHAT WOULD SHE TELL HERSELF?

As mother to a 14-year-old girl - who does a little singing herself, SURPRISE! - what would today's Brady go back and tell her younger self?

"I wouldn’t do it again!" she said.

But she clarified to Allison what she really meant. "I wouldn't do it over again. Because I'm afraid I would not end up here. I'm the best version of myself right now."

"Be grateful,” she said she would tell her younger self. "I wasn't as grateful as I should have been. I didn't know how to be - so much was happening. So much was happening at the same time."

TRUE OR FALSE?

Brandy has been in the spotlight since she was just a teen - first as a singer then as her role as the title character in the 1990s sitcom, Moesha. While you think you might know her story, here are a few things you might not have known about her life!

TRUE: Her famous cousin is Snoop Dogg! She says she, and her brother Ray J, are first cousins with the rap star!

FALSE: She DID NOT turn down a role in the 1996 film, Set It Off. "I didn't turn down a role in Set It Off!" she told Allison. "False. I was begging - please, I can rob a bank with Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah and Vivica Fox."

TRUE: Her mom did quit her job so she could manager her and Ray J. "The 'mom-manager' thing was tough for the both of us. It's hard because that doesn't come with a manual,” she said. "My mom is just trying to protect her daughter from growing up too fast, and, you know, there are people in the industry that can take a child's mind at a young age. She was my manager to really protect me. But then she actually learned the business!"

Brandy’s role as 'Roxie Hart' in D.C.'s performances of Chicago The Musical, are going on now until April 16th.

