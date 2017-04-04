FUN FACTS: It's National Hug a News Person Day on GoodDayDC!

- It’s National Hug a News Person Day! Each year on April 4th, take some time out to say ‘thanks’ and, if you can, show your appreciation by giving your favorite news person a hug! Here are some 'news person' fun facts!

24% of Americans say they regularly watch the news on TV and recognize how hard people in TV work

9% think it's a cool job

8% of people think broadcasters don't wear bottoms

10% of Americans say they know their local news person's name.

6% would like the hang out with their local news person

4% of viewers think a local or national news person is sexy

Who is the most huggable news person in America?

1. Anderson Cooper

2. Matt Lauer

3. Megyn Kelly

4. Bill O'Reilly

5. Rachel Maddow

SOURCE: NationalToday.com