FUN FACTS: It's National Hug a News Person Day on GoodDayDC!

National Hug a Newsperson Day
National Hug a Newsperson Day
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Apr 04 2017 09:47AM EDT

Updated:Apr 04 2017 10:12AM EDT

WASHINGTON - It’s National Hug a News Person Day! Each year on April 4th, take some time out to say ‘thanks’ and, if you can, show your appreciation by giving your favorite news person a hug! Here are some 'news person' fun facts!

24% of Americans say they regularly watch the news on TV and recognize how hard people in TV work

9% think it's a cool job

8% of people think broadcasters don't wear bottoms

10% of Americans say they know their local news person's name.

6% would like the hang out with their local news person

4% of viewers think a local or national news person is sexy

Who is the most huggable news person in America?

1. Anderson Cooper
2. Matt Lauer
3. Megyn Kelly
4. Bill O'Reilly
5. Rachel Maddow

SOURCE: NationalToday.com

 App Store Get it on Google Play

  • Popular

  • Recent

More Stories You May Be Interested In - Includes Advertiser Stories