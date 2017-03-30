Grammy award winner Wyclef Jean in D.C. for one night, concert at the Fillmore Good Day Grammy award winner Wyclef Jean in D.C. for one night, concert at the Fillmore Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean joined FOX 5’s morning crew for a performance in anticipation to his concert at the Fillmore in Silver Spring.

- Grammy Award winner Wyclef Jean joined FOX 5’s morning crew for a performance in anticipation to his concert at the Fillmore in Silver Spring.

You can say the Haitian born musician wears many hats and does it well! He’s a producer, actor, and activist.

His musical career kicked off in the 90’s as lead rapper for the Fugees. After releasing two number one albums with the group he went on to have a successful career as a solo artist.

Some of his top hits include “We Trying To Stay Alive” or “911”— which makes for the perfect Throwback Thursday song!

He’s also produced and penned songs for Destiny’s Child, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, and Shakira.

Wyclef recently dropped a new album “J’ouvert” and has been touring cross country.

For one night only, you can catch him at the Fillmore in Silver Spring at 8:00 p.m. on March 30,2017. Tickets are still available and are going for $35 per ticket.