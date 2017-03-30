Chance for free coffee from Starbucks if you can connect with your political opposite

Connect with someone you disagree with politically and you could get a free cup of coffee from Starbucks.

The coffee company is partnering with a start-up called, 'Hi from the Other Side,' to set up republicans and democrats on coffee dates.

The goal is to encourage conversation, grow understanding, and see someone else's political perspective, 'Hi from the Other Side' says.

"Thanks, this is a great tool to help us all better understand the other side. We had a great hour and a half conversation," read a testimonial online from Anthony, a Trump supporter. "We both respected each others position. I would like to have more conversations with others from the 'other side.'"

"If you are one of the first to be matched during this limited offer, you will receive a Starbucks e-gift card to redeem together at a nearby store," the company said on its website. "This means you'll have to show up and work together to unlock the gift card!"