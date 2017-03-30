Need another reason to miss panda Bao Bao? Here's cute video of her enjoying a bath at her new home

- It’s been just over a month since American-born giant panda Bao Bao left her home at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. for her new life at a conservation center in Chengdu, China.

And we still miss her!

Especially when we see video like this!

The People's Daily China posted this video (CLICK HERE TO WATCH) on their Twitter page Thursday of Bao Bao splashing and enjoying a bath at her new home.

Giant panda Bao Bao who returned to China from the US in Feb enjoys a nice bath at her new home in Chengdu pic.twitter.com/cElPssIQDi — People's Daily,China (@PDChina) March 30, 2017

There’s no doubt she’s settling in well – and we’re glad.

Have a great spring, Bao Bao - we miss you!