Need another reason to miss panda Bao Bao? Here's cute video of her enjoying a bath at her new home

CHENGDU, China - It’s been just over a month since American-born giant panda Bao Bao left her home at the National Zoo in Washington, D.C. for her new life at a conservation center in Chengdu, China.

And we still miss her!

Especially when we see video like this!

The People's Daily China posted this video (CLICK HERE TO WATCH) on their Twitter page Thursday of Bao Bao splashing and enjoying a bath at her new home.

 

 

There’s no doubt she’s settling in well – and we’re glad.

Have a great spring, Bao Bao - we miss you!

