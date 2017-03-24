Cats on metro: posters of cats to take over metro stations Good Day Cats on metro: posters of cats to take over metro stations Kickstarter campaign “Cats Not Ads" is trying to raise $30,000 to cover the walls of metro with cats.

You’ve heard of snakes on a plane, but have you heard about cats on metro? Cat lovers, brace yourselves, pretty soon posters of the fluff balls will be taking over the walls of a select metro station.

t's part of a Kickstarter campaign called “Cats Not Ads.” The idea was brought to life by a woman who started seeing cat ads taking over London’s tube system.

So what’s the point of the ads? To bring a smile to your face!

The kick starter campaign hopes to raise $30,000 to cover one fifth of one metro station.

While that may sound expensive, keep in mind, you can’t put a price on happiness.

Don't be shy to snap a selfie with the kitties-- you know you want to! If you upload to social media be sure to use the special hashtag #CatsNotAds.