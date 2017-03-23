#FOX5PUPPY: GoodDayDC celebrates National Puppy Day with your pics!

A puppy named Tucker! (Photo: @GramBam4248 / Twitter)
By: fox5dc.com staff

Posted:Mar 23 2017 07:46AM EDT

Updated:Mar 23 2017 07:52AM EDT

WASHINGTON - It’s National Puppy Day!

March 23 is the day set aside each year to celebrate those lovable fur balls!

NationalPuppyDay.com says the day is also perfect for helping to save orphaned puppies and to educate the public about the horrors of puppy mills.

FOX 5 is celebrating National Puppy Day the best way we know how! Post your PICS to our Facebook and Twitter pages using the hashtag, #fox5puppy, and we might show on-air and online!

Check out some of the pics FOX 5 fans already posted to social media!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

