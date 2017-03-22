SURPRISE SCHOLARSHIPS! GW University delivers acceptance letters, scholarships to DC students [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption SURPRISE SCHOLARSHIPS! GW University delivers acceptance letters, scholarships to DC students Good Day SURPRISE SCHOLARSHIPS! GW University delivers acceptance letters, scholarships to DC students Surprise scholarships were handed out Wednesday to D.C. high school students by the president of one of the region's top universities.

George Washington University President, Steven Knapp, hand-delivered acceptance letters and full scholarships to ten hard working D.C. high school students.

The university says the students were selected, not only based on their academic performance, but on their role in the community and their ability to become citizen leaders.

The day began at Eastern Senior High School and also included students at McKinley Technology High School, Paul Laurence Dunbar High School and Woodrow Wilson High School.