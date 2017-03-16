Snow doesn't stop arrival of newborn baby girl in Fairfax County

(Photo: Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department / Posted with permission of the Hill family)
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - This week’s snowy conditions didn’t stop Baby Girl Hill from making her arrival at home with help from the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department.

The emergency crews responded to the Hill family home around 3:48 a.m. on Tuesday where they helped mom deliver a healthy baby girl

The crew from Fire Station 5, Franconia, C-Shift was made up of technician Murray, firefighter Najjar, captain II Barb, technician Long, lieutenant Bauserman, and firefighter Berry.

