Former sports director helps daughter land interview with Orioles star Manny Machado

A former sports journalist put his years of experience to good work by helping his daughter start her own baseball blog - and she scored the interview of a lifetime.

Alex Parker's daughter Nicole loves baseball - and her home team - the Baltimore Orioles. It was the 11-year-old's idea to start the blog, Diamond Diaries

By: A Daughter (and her dad), that celebrated the two.

Her first post followed her experiences at the Baltimore Orioles FanFest.

Her next post was a home run! Alex got to sit down with a player from the team - but not just any player. She interviewed All-Star 3rd baseman Manny Machado.

Nicole said she practiced a little at home with dad before the interview with Manny down in Florida during Spring Training.

She also said that Manny told her he likes to play short stop because he sometimes gets bored at third base. You heard it here first!

Nicole says that she'll keep working hard on the blog - in between school, of course!

Follow Nicole's adventures here: https://mbparker4.wixsite.com/mysite