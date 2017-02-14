Radio legend Donnie Simpson married high school sweetheart, shares their love story Good Day Radio legend Donnie Simpson married high school sweetheart, shares their love story Radio legend Donnie Simpson and his wife Pam Simpson share their love story on Valentine's Day.

- Radio legend Donnie Simpson and his wife Pam Simpson shared their love story on Valentine's Day.

The high school sweethearts spilled all the tea to FOX 5's Maureen on what makes their marriage so successful.

Married for 46 years, sparkly eyed Donnie says he adores his wife!

When asked what keeps their marriage fresh, Pam said "he finally listens!" Smart move, because a happy wife equals a happy life.

While Pam didn't know off the get go if he was "the one" Donnie knew she was it.

But how? Because he broke his policy! That being, if he got a girls number he would wait one week to call her. But cupid struck hard because upon meeting Pam he caved and called that same night.

What makes their marriage so successful?

Being in the media world, both agree that being partners and friends is what helps the couple maintain a rich marriage. From the love they share, to the family they created, their bond keeps them strong and grounded.

But what about the tough times?

For Donnie, he said he anticipates it to happen. In other words, life is full of speed bumps, and if you understand that "things happen" you just deal with it. Life always works itself out.

They know marriage is a lot of work but is also lots of fun! Donnie said, "Love is simple, love is fun. I love, love!"

Pam adores Donnie's humor and she admires him for all his hard work. They have history and there is something special about that.