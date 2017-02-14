Heart-shaped rose petal is a Valentine's Day surprise

- A Valentine's Day surprise for FOX 5’s Bob Barnard when he visited Karin's Florist on Tuesday.

Bob met with Maris Angolia who was putting together a special order -- one-hundred roses for a special Valentine’s Day surprise. Maris said that while putting the arrangement together, she discovered a rose with a petal shaped like a heart.

She said she had never seen a rose with a heart-shaped petal in all of her years at the florist.

If your Valentine surprised you with roses this holiday – take a close look to see if yours has a heart-shaped surprise!