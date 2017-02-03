FOX 5 Super Bowl Party: Food, drinks, but where are the Falcons fans

- Good Day DC got a ahead start celebrating Super Bowl 51 with an in studio party and live audience.

There was delicious food, music by DJ Crazy B, a photo booth by A-List Photo Booths, and even a half-time Gaga drag show. The energy was amazing, people were having a great time, but there was one thing missing from the party, Falcons fans.

Earlier this week we put an APB out for Patriots and Falcons fans to join our in studio Super Bowl party. However, after looking high and low, our stumped planners could not locate any Falcons fans!

Which explains the nonexistent dirty birds amongst the Patriot fans in studio.

But shortly after FOX 5's Holly Morris asked "Do Falcons fans exist in D.C.?" something shocking happened. The fans flocked to social media to tweet in their loyalty.

@fox5dc My best friend Shelia Benton is a die hard dirty bird fan! How die hard? She'll be in NRG on Sunday. #dirtybirds pic.twitter.com/VYuYqpcyKd — Antonia Toni Acevedo (@toniaacevedo70) February 3, 2017

But it doesn't end there because amongst the dirty bird fans is DeShaun Watson. The former Gainesville High School football star said in this interview, "My heart is with the Falcons." Former Washington Redskins football player Deion Sanders is also rooting for the team! In a recent interview he said he considers himself a Falcon.

After putting that matter to rest Good Day DC moved on to the festivities.

First, we began by putting our in studio fans footwork to the test-- we're not talking punting skills either.

We asked them to show off their best end zone celebration dance moves! You see it all the time, football players get jiggy when they score a touchdown but have you seen how fans move? Just check out some of these suave moves.

We can all agree on one thing, nothing screams "TOUCHDOWN" like a victory dance.

But a party is nothing without food! And since this is the last game of the season we figured it's best to spend less time in the kitchen and more time having fun.

That's where our friends at Firehouse Subs came to the rescue! They promise their delicious subs will feed any appetite, no matter what team people are rooting for.

Just take a look at all the food they brought us.

Because what's a #SuperBowl party without good eats!? 😋 Thank you @FirehouseSubs for coming through! 🙌🎉🏈 pic.twitter.com/Rrs8eyv63N — FOX 5 DC (@fox5dc) February 3, 2017

Looks yummy? It definitely was! If you're considering ditching the kitchen this year we recommend these subs for your Super Bowl party.

But don't forget to save room for dessert. Every party needs a little sweet treat and Heaven Sent Cupcakery located in Bowie, Maryland offers a variety of treats. Cupcakes are made fresh daily and we promise they taste heavenly! The only problem you may encounter is deciding which one to eat-- good luck.