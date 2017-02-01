Salt & Pepper Chefs | Super Bowl Dishes [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Salt & Pepper Chefs | Super Bowl Dishes Good Day Salt & Pepper Chefs | Super Bowl Dishes Chefs Terrell Danley and Brian Reeve, better known as the Salt & Pepper Chefs, share their Super Bowl recipes!

Salt & Pepper Chefs | Super Bowl Dishes

http://saltnpepperchefs.com/

Chef Tee's Peach Glazed Buffalo Wings



Serves 2 to 4



Prep time: 5-to-10 minutes; cooking time: 20 minutes



Ingredients



2 lbs. party chicken wings (aka wings and dings)

2 Tbsps. vegetable oil

2 Tbsps. seasoned salt

1 stick (8 Tbsps.) unsalted butter

2 cups favorite hot sauce

1 cup peach preserves



Directions



1. Preheat oven to 500° F.

2. Remove chicken from package; rinse wings and dings in sink w/cold water.

3. Pat chicken dry w/paper towel.

4. In large bowl, combine wings, dings, oil, salt.

5. Spread out chicken pieces on large cookie sheet (make sure wings and dings don't touch).

6. Bake chicken uncovered for 10 minutes or until golden brown.

7. Remove chicken from oven; use tongs to turn meat over; continue cooking for 10 more minutes to brown other side.

8. Remove chicken from oven; drain off excess fat; put wings and dings in large bowl; set aside.

9. In small sauce pan, add butter, hot sauce and preserves; cook over high heat until butter melts, mixture combines and boils.

10. Stir butter mixture w/spoon or whisk; pour over wings; toss; serve.



Brian's Cheap Lobster Roll



Serves 4



Prep time: 5 minutes; cooking time: 5 minutes



Ingredients:



1 lb. imitation lobster meat (can substitute crab)

Mayonnaise to taste

¼ cup green onions, roughly chopped

½ cup celery, diced

Garlic powder to taste

Salt & Pepper to taste

4 hot dog buns

½ stick butter, softened

Garnishes -- lettuce, sliced tomatoes



Directions:



1. In medium bowl, add meat; use fork to loosen meat until it's flaky.

2. Add just enough mayo to hold meat together.

3. Add onions, garlic powder, Salt & Pepper; fold in onions; cover; refrigerate.

4. Butter insides of buns; toast in broiler or toaster oven until golden brown (can also grill).

5. Spoon meat mixture into buns; top w/lettuce, tomatoes.

6. Serve w/chips or fries.