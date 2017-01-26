- Today is a magical day in the loft! We have the honor of hosting a wedding for a very special couple.

What others plan in a year or more, Sarah and Corey pulled off in a mere week--with a bit of help. Winners of MIX 107.3's "My Wedding in a Week," the couple is having their dream wedding paid for!

Sarah and Corey are both high school teachers. In a recent interview with Holly Morris, they said even if they had waited a year and a half to save, their finances would not have allowed for half the amount needed to wed.

For more on the couple's story be sure to watch it here.

If you need details on the glam squad to the gorgeous flower arrangements, everyone involved in making Corey and Sarah's wedding a dream come true is listed below: