WASHINGTON - Today is a magical day in the loft! We have the honor of hosting a wedding for a very special couple.
What others plan in a year or more, Sarah and Corey pulled off in a mere week--with a bit of help. Winners of MIX 107.3's "My Wedding in a Week," the couple is having their dream wedding paid for!
Sarah and Corey are both high school teachers. In a recent interview with Holly Morris, they said even if they had waited a year and a half to save, their finances would not have allowed for half the amount needed to wed.
For more on the couple's story be sure to watch it here.
If you need details on the glam squad to the gorgeous flower arrangements, everyone involved in making Corey and Sarah's wedding a dream come true is listed below:
- Wedding Planner by Chic Weddings & Events
- The Dress provided by David’s Bridal
- Tuxedos by Jos. A. Bank
- Glam Squad (hair and makeup) by "Gabby and Martha Hair & Make Up"
- Flowers freshly delivered by Statuesque Events
- Cake baked by "Cakes by Happy Eatery"
- Linens and Chair Covers by Be Seated
- Entertainment by Chris Styles DJs
- Photographer capturing the moments by Damani Digital
- Videographer by To Tony Productions
- Wedding Reception Hall at Pinstripes in Georgetown
- Limousine services by Reston Limousine
- Dance Lessons by DC Dance Sport Academy
- Ceremony Officiants - Rev. Laura C. Cannon Officiant
- Wedding Announcements by J. Jackson Designs