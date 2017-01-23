Wedding in a Week: Couple wins all expense paid wedding, planned in one week [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption (left to right) Jack Diamond,Corey, Sarah, and Holly Morris Good Day Wedding in a Week: Couple wins all expense paid wedding, planned in one week One lucky couple is getting an all expense paid wedding of their dreams! The catch-- it's all planned in one week.

- One lucky couple is getting an all expense paid wedding of their dreams! The catch? It's all planned in one week and come Friday January 27, they're getting married live in the Loft.

Mix 107.3 and the Washington Wedding Experience is giving a $35,000 wedding to Sarah and Corey form Cobb Island, MD. The pair was the winning couple, amongst five, selected by mix107.3 listeners.

A little bit of the couple's story on why they entered "My Wedding in a Week," more can be found on www.mix1073.com:

"...Anyone who is a teacher would agree that our 8 hour days turn into 12 hour days or more. Between coaching and tutoring our time and for finances to plan a wedding run thin. We’re both spontaneous and open minded individuals, so a wedding in a week is something that just clicks for us. We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together, but we’re waiting a year and a half just to save money for an affordable venue because we are paying for all aspects of our wedding without so-called ‘traditional’ family funds. Both of us want to have the picture wedding, and the thought of $35,000 is unfathomable, but the ultimate dream wedding we would be beyond blessed to have.”

Jack Diamond told Holly Morris he feels the couple's story resonated with people, who often feel that teachers aren't paid for what they're worth.

We'll also have you know that Corey is quite the gentleman! Before buying the ring, Corey ensured to ask Sarah's father for his blessings and once he received them, he messaged her mom on Facebook for her ring size-- cue the awes!

He proposed to his honey on December 2016 at the National's Park, and right as the moment was going down one of the running presidents joined in on the fun.

Fast forward to now, with only a few days left for the wedding there's still much that needs to be done, and we're calling on all of you to lend a helping hand.

Here's where we need your help, leading up to the big day, people are picking out key pieces for the wedding on www.mix1073.com. Monday so happens to be the day of the dress!

The bride-to-be picked her top three favorite dresses, which are being provided by David's Bridal. Sarah told FOX 5's Holly that she loves them all but dress #3 is her favorite.

Just a little something to keep in mind when you click here to cast your vote on which one is your favorite.

But wait, there's more! The days to follow will also require your help on voting for the following:

Tuesday: The bouquet provided by Statuesque Events

Wednesday: The cake made by Cakes by Happy Eatery (yum!)

Thursday: The song, Dj of the night Chris Styles DJs (yes, you're helping to pick the first song they'll dance too)

The dream wedding will take place LIVE in the Loft on Friday. Be sure to send the couple your well wishes by tweeting us using hashtag #GoodDayDC.