Travel & Adventure: Return to Italy, Tortelli recipe

WASHINGTON - The 13th annual DC Travel & Adventure Show takes over the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this weekend January 14 and 15. In preparation for the event, we've eaten our way around the world all week long.
Today, Erin Como's travel adventures have come to an end and right where it started, Italy! We even had special guest Samantha Brown, who will also be at the event, conclude our adventures with travel tips-- you know, for the next we go traveling.
We've got to admit, it's been great trying different dishes from around the globe. We love food! Just take a look at the delicious recipes we scored for you:
- Carmine's Rigatoni Country Style
- Indian dish Kerala Fish Curry
In honor of the final cooking segment we decide to return to Italy and bring you Lupo Verde's Tortelli. It's stuffing is heavenly! You defiantly need to add this restaurant to your foodie list.
Here's what you will need to recreate this dish:
Lupo Verde 's Tortelli (serves 4)
Ingredients
Filling:
- 1/2 # fresh ricotta
- 1 bunch of Swiss chard
- 3oz bresaola
- 1oz caramelized onion
- 2# fresh pasta sheets
Sauce:
- 2oz butter
- 1oz caramelized onion
- 1oz bresaola
- 1 clove of garlic
- sage
- 2tbs black truffle
Directions:
- Sauté onion with a touch of olive oil, add Swiss chard stems and let it
cook for few minutes, add bresaola and cook until stems are soft. Add veggie stock if needed. Set aside until cool.
- Once cool, mix with ricotta, little bit of parmesan cheese, salt and pepper to taste.
- Put butter in a sauce pan with garlic and sage, let it brown, add a touch
of veggie stock enough to get a nice and creamy butter sauce. Add
caramelized onion, bresaola, Swiss chard leave and black truffle.
-Cook ravioli in a boiling salted water for 3 minutes transfer them into the
sauce and cook it for 1 more minute to combine the flavor.
- Finish the dish with grated parmesan cheese
Buon Appetito!