Travel & Adventure: Return to Italy, Tortelli recipe Good Day Travel & Adventure: Return to Italy, Tortelli recipe The 13th Annual DC Travel and Adventure Show is this weekend. Our final cooking segment landed us back in Italy-- this time we learn how to make Tortelli.

- The 13th annual DC Travel & Adventure Show takes over the Walter E. Washington Convention Center this weekend January 14 and 15. In preparation for the event, we've eaten our way around the world all week long.

Today, Erin Como's travel adventures have come to an end and right where it started, Italy! We even had special guest Samantha Brown, who will also be at the event, conclude our adventures with travel tips-- you know, for the next we go traveling.

We've got to admit, it's been great trying different dishes from around the globe. We love food! Just take a look at the delicious recipes we scored for you:

- Carmine's Rigatoni Country Style

- Indian dish Kerala Fish Curry

- Mexican Drunken Shrimp

- Croquetas de Pollo

In honor of the final cooking segment we decide to return to Italy and bring you Lupo Verde's Tortelli. It's stuffing is heavenly! You defiantly need to add this restaurant to your foodie list.

Here's what you will need to recreate this dish:

Lupo Verde 's Tortelli (serves 4)

Ingredients

Filling:

- 1/2 # fresh ricotta

- 1 bunch of Swiss chard

- 3oz bresaola

- 1oz caramelized onion

- 2# fresh pasta sheets

Sauce:

- 2oz butter

- 1oz caramelized onion

- 1oz bresaola

- 1 clove of garlic

- sage

- 2tbs black truffle

Directions:

- Sauté onion with a touch of olive oil, add Swiss chard stems and let it

cook for few minutes, add bresaola and cook until stems are soft. Add veggie stock if needed. Set aside until cool.

- Once cool, mix with ricotta, little bit of parmesan cheese, salt and pepper to taste.

- Put butter in a sauce pan with garlic and sage, let it brown, add a touch

of veggie stock enough to get a nice and creamy butter sauce. Add

caramelized onion, bresaola, Swiss chard leave and black truffle.

-Cook ravioli in a boiling salted water for 3 minutes transfer them into the

sauce and cook it for 1 more minute to combine the flavor.

- Finish the dish with grated parmesan cheese

Buon Appetito!