Fran Drescher: Actress, advocate, author…and cancer survivor

- Fran Drescher, star of TVs The Nanny, is more than an actress. She's a health advocate, author, award winning activist and uterine cancer survivor who turned her pain into purpose by creating the Cancer Schmancer Movement.

"Bad things happen to good people but what we do with it - how we go through it - is what makes all the difference," Drescher told FOX 5’s Holly Morris Friday when she visited GoodDayDC.

Drescher wrote a book about her experiences - particularly her misdiagnosed - so that she could help others.

"We're not promising a cure. We're much more causation based. Don't get it in the first place and let's figure out what's causing it and eliminate it from our lives," she said about her thoughts on cancer.

Drescher also part of the Public Diplomacy Envoy for Women's Health Issues and she preaches the importance of early detection. "When you feel something that is off, that is the whisper stage. It's very easy to deny at that point and put it away," she said. "But what we have to recondition ourselves into saying, 'This may be nothing - but God forbid it's something - I want to catch it right at the onset when it's most curable.'"

Drescher says her work in the health field has led her to consider a future in politics. "I think poor health is the great equalizer, and cancer is nonpartisan."