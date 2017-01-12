Travel & Adventure: Cuban Croquetas de Pollo recipe [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Chef Guillermo Pernot & Erin Como Good Day Travel & Adventure: Cuban Croquetas de Pollo recipe The 13th Annual DC Travel and Adventure Show is this weekend! We continue to cook up tasty dishes from around the world, today's stop Cuba!

- Erin Como has been the busy traveler this week. She's eaten her way around the globe and picked up recipes along the way.

If you love Italian food, you might want to try Carmine's Rigatoni Country Style recipe. But if it's a curry kind of a night, try making the popular Indian dish Kerala Fish Curry. You can also never go wrong with Mexican, and this Mexican Drunken Shrimp recipe is bomb.com!

Today's travel adventures landed us in Cuba! Representing the island, Chef Guillermo Pernot of Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar prepared yummy Chicken Croquetas.

In case you want to catch him in action, Chef Pernot will appear at the Travel & Adventure Show on Saturday January 14 at noon.

For now, give this Croquetas De Pollo recipe a try:

Cuba Libre - Croquetas de Pollo (makes 20 pieces)

Ingridents

- 2 cups of roasted- shredded chicken meat

- 2 cups of milk

- ¼ cup + 1 TB of all-purpose flour

- ¼ cup of butter

- 1 clove of garlic, minced

- 1 medium onion, small chopped

- ¼ tsp gr nutmeg

- 2 TBS olive oil

- 1 cup flour for dredging

- 1 beaten egg

- 2 cups of breadcrumbs

- vegetable oil for frying

Directions:

- Shred the chicken into small pieces

- In a pot, heat the milk just to the boiling point, and reserve.

- In a heavy bottomed saucepan, start to make béchamel sauce - heat to medium and melt the butter. Add in the flour and let it all cook and bubble for a couple of minutes, as you stir it around constantly to incorporate and to keep it moving.

- Add a little of the hot milk and stir it vigorously in the butter and flour, until well blended, and then add in the remaining milk, a little at a time, keeping it thick as you go. Stir constantly as you add in the milk to prevent lumps from forming. Once you've added all the milk, let it simmer slowly for about ten minutes on the stovetop, turn off the heat and reserve.

- Heat the olive oil over medium in a frying pan, and when hot, add in the onion and cook stirring, until softened but not browned. Add in the garlic at this point and let it cook for a further minute, stirring. Turn off the heat.

- Add the chicken and the onion/garlic mixture to the béchamel sauce. Add salt, pepper and nutmeg to taste.

- Cool the dough down in the fridge to harden for shaping.

- Once the dough has hardened completely, use a spoon to form and shape each croqueta (Roll each one in the flour, then dip in the beaten egg, turning to make sure it gets completely coated with egg, and then finely roll in the breadcrumbs mixture. Repeat with the remaining croquetas.

- Heat the oil for frying to 350. You can do this either in a deep fryer or on the stovetop in a heavy high sided pot, filled with at least 2 inches of oil.

- Cook the croquetas in batches, being careful not to overcrowd the oil and drop the temperature down. Fry each croqueta for roughly 4 or 5 minutes, or until golden brown and cooked through.