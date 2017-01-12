'Bell Biv DeVoe' joins FOX 5 for a look at new miniseries, ‘The New Edition Story' [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Bell Biv DeVoe Good Day 'Bell Biv DeVoe' joins FOX 5 for a look at new miniseries, ‘The New Edition Story’ Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, and Ron Devoe - or just Bell Biv Devoe to music fans around the world - are back in the spotlight with a new BET feature that follows the group through their rise to fame.

The New Edition Story, is a three-part miniseries that chronicles the beginnings of the group which started in the Boston area in the late 70s.

Bell, Bivins, and DeVoe not only achieved success with New Edition, but as a group on their own.

TELLING YOUR OWN STORY

"We actually started this process about 10 years ago," said Ricky Bell. "So we had to build up to it - and now we're at perfect time where we're able to open up and, you know, air our dirty laundry, so to speak."

But the process wasn’t easy. Going back to the beginnings of the band meant having uncomfortable conversations and digging up old wounds.

"We didn't grow up in the social media era," Bell said. "We kind of swept our dirty laundry under the rug at that time."

"There's 33 years of history as far as New Edition is concerned," Ron DeVoe added.

Michael Bivins said he was overwhelmed when he watched the finished product. "All of the emotions you would get in the movie - they nailed it!"

REACTIONS

The most challenging part of the production, Bell said, was being able to let go and trust the actors. "They only had 30 days to learn all these routines, stuff we've been doing for over 30 years," he said. Bell said he was nervous when he first saw the group of actors perform as New Edition. "But I'm so proud, they worked so hard on it, they're so passionate about it," he said. "I'm really proud of them.”

Michael Bivins said he worked closely with Bryshere Gray, who portrayed him in the miniseries. "I just wanted him to make the transition from Empire to New Edition," Bivins said about Gray. "I wasn't all that great as an entertainer in the beginning," Bivins told him. "Don't come out the gate blazing!”

OLD SCHOOL:

All three members of the group wished they had a little more control over their image during certain parts of their career – but they don't let it get to them, DeVoe said.

"Sometimes you wish you could erase some of the hairdos and some of the outfits that you chose to wear, of course, man but it's all a part of the history!"

The New Edition Story airs on BET on January 24, 25 and 26. Get more information here: http://www.bet.com/shows/the-new-edition-story.html