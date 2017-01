- The second installment of the popular Washington Wizards Concert Series featured artists from D.C.'s Go-Go scene.

Local Go-Go artists like Backyard Band and Team Familiar were joined by DJ Rico for a show after the Wizards beat the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The next show will take place on March 17 following the game against the Chicago Bulls and will feature Bell Biv Devoe and DJ Money.

Find out more here: http://www.nba.com/wizards/concertseries/