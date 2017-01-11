Travel & Adventure: Mexican Drunken Shrimp recipe [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Chef Bobby Relyea, from Cooper's Hawk Winery & FOX 5's Erin Como Good Day Travel & Adventure: Mexican Drunken Shrimp recipe We continue to eat our way around the world as the city gears up for the 13th Annual DC Travel and Adventure Show. Today's stop, Mexico!

- We continue to eat our way around the world as the city gears up for the 13th Annual DC Travel and Adventure Show.

First ,we traveled to Italy and learned how to make Carmine's Rigatoni Country Style. The next day we found ourselves in India, where the Kerala Fish Curry we recreated was out of this world!

Today, Erin Como ventured to the boarder to cook up Mexican Drunken Shrimp. One word, amazing! Chef Bobby Relyea, from Cooper's Hawk Winery shared his secrets on how to create the restaurant favorite.

Just follow the recipe below and prepared to be wowed!

Mexican Drunken Shrimp

Ingredients:

- 2 Tbsp Canola Oil

- 10 ea. - Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

- 10 Tbsp Guacamole

- 1 tsp. Garlic, Chopped

- 1 Tbsp Shallots, Chopped

- 1/3 Cup Tequila

- ½ Cup Chicken Stock

- 2 Tbsp Heavy Cream

- 3 oz. Butter, cut in small cubes

- 1 ea. Lime, Squeezed in

- 4 tsp Chopped Cilantro

- 2 tsp Chopped Jalapenos

- 2 tsp Diced Tomatoes

- Kosher Salt, to taste

- Black Pepper, to taste

Directions:

- Heat a large sauté pan and add oil and Bacon wrapped shrimp and cook for 3 minutes on each side until bacon is crisp. Remove Shrimp.

- Add garlic and shallots and sauté one minute.

- Add tequila and reduce by half.

- Add Chicken Stock and reduce until slightly thickened.

- Add butter and whisk or swirl pan to incorporate.

- Place scoops of guacamole on a platter.

- Place shrimp on top of each scoop of guacamole.

- Add juice of one lime, half of cilantro, jalapenos and tomatoes to sauce and heat briefly.

- Adjust seasoning with kosher salt and fresh ground black pepper.

- Ladle sauce over shrimp.

- Garnish with other half of chopped cilantro.

Serve warm, and enjoy!

Buy your tickets to the 2017 Washington DC Travel & Adventure Show here.