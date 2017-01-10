Executive Chef and Co-owner of Indique & Bombay Bistro, K.N. Vinod joined Erin Como in the kitchen to recreate the popular Indian dish, Kerala Fish Curry. The chef gave tips on cooking with spices.

Travel & Adventure: Recreating the tastes of India [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Travel & Adventure Show: Touring the tastes of India Good Day Travel & Adventure: Recreating the tastes of India On January 14 and 15, the 13th annual DC Travel & Adventure show will take over the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. So we're cooking up tastes from all over the world in honor of the event.

On January 14 and 15, the 13th annual DC Travel & Adventure show will take over the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

The show is a favorite amongst travel enthusiasts because it gives them a chance to meet some of the world's travel experts. If you don't have weekend plans, join your fellow wanderlusters in this fun filled show.

In honor of the upcoming event, Erin Como is recreating dishes from around the world.

Yesterday, she toured the tastes of Italy with Italian restaurant Carmine's NYC. So if you're feeling Italian cuisine today, click here for the recipe to Carmine's Rigatoni Country Style.

Today, Erin ventured to Indian to experience tasteful dishes filled with flavor and spices.

With the help of Executive Chef and Co-owner of DC restaurant Indique and Maryland restaurant Bombay Bistro, K.N. Vinod and Erin recreated the popular Indian dish, Kerala Fish Curry.

Here is what you'll need to make this yummy dish at home:

Kerala Fish Curry

Ingredients

- 3 pounds skinned striped bass fillets (may substitute any mild white-fleshed fish fillets)

- Kosher salt

- 1/2 teaspoon ground turmeric, plus more for the fish

- 1 1/2 tablespoons Kashmiri (red) chili powder, plus more for the fish (see headnote)

- Juice of 1 lemon

- Four or five 1- or 2-inch pieces Malabar tamarind (kodampuli; see headnote)

- 2 cups hot water, plus 2 cups tepid water

- 1/3 cup plus 2 teaspoons coconut oil or vegetable oil

- Fenugreek seed (see headnote)

- 8 curry leaves (see headnote)

- 4 or 5 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

- One 1/2-inch piece peeled fresh ginger root, minced

- 6 to 8 shallots, minced or thinly sliced (1 cup)

- 2 heaping tablespoons ground coriander

- 1 small Thai green chili pepper, slit lengthwise into strips and seeded (optional)

- 10 ounces (1 1/4 cups) regular coconut milk

Directions

- Rinse the fish filets under cool running water, then cut them into 1 1/2-inch square pieces, placing them in a wide shallow bowl as you work. Season lightly with the salt, ground turmeric and the red chili powder and toss to coat, then sprinkle the lemon juice over them.

- Rinse the Malabar tamarind under cool running water, then soak it in the 2 cups of hot water for 10 minutes, to soften it.

- Heat the 1/3 cup coconut oil or vegetable oil in a medium sauté pan over medium-high heat. Add the fenugreek seed, half the curry leaves and all the garlic and ginger; stir-fry just long enough for the garlic to become fragrant and golden brown. Add all but a tablespoon of the shallots; stir-fry just until they become fragrant and golden brown.

- Reduce the heat to medium. Add the 1 1/2 tablespoons red chili powder, the ground coriander and the 1/2 teaspoon of ground turmeric; stir-fry for a minute so those spices can bloom, but watch closely to avoid scorching.

- Increase the heat to medium-high; immediately add the tamarind and its soaking water, plus the 2 cups of tepid water and the green chili pepper, if using. Cover; once the mixture comes to a boil, season lightly with salt and stir in the coconut milk until well incorporated and warmed through.

- Uncover and add the fish (with its juices), making sure it's all submerged in the curry sauce. Cook for about 5 minutes, or until opaque throughout. Cover and turn off the heat. Discard the green chili pepper, if you like.

- Just before serving, heat the remaining coconut or vegetable oil in a small skillet over medium heat. Once the oil shimmers, add the remaining shallots and curry leaves; stir-fry just until lightly browned and the leaves are crisp.

- Divide the fish curry among individual plates; immediately top each portion with the hot garnish of shallots and curry leaves.

AND ENJOY!

Click here to purchase tickets for the 2017 Washington DC Travel & Adventure Show here.