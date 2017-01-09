Travel & Adventure: Recreating dishes from around the world, first stop Italy Good Day Travel & Adventure: Recreating dishes from around the world, first stop Italy One of the largest travel shows in the region, the Travel & Adventure Show is headed to DC.

- The 13th annual DC Travel & Adventure show returns January 14 through Sunday, January 15 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center.

It's one of the largest travel shows in the region. It allows travel enthusiasts the chance to meet face-to-face with hundreds of travel experts from around the world.

In honor of the anticipated show, FOX 5's Erin Como will be creating daily dishes from around the world with restaurants participating in the event .

First up, we toured the taste of Italy with help from Italian restaurant Carmine's NYC

While we couldn't share the dish with you, as much as we wanted to, we scored the recipe for you to recreate it at home. Potential dinner course perhaps?

Below is the full list of ingredients to recreating a Carmine's favorite:

Carmine's Rigatoni Country Style

Ingredients

- ¼ Cup Olive Oil

- 2 Tablespoons Sliced Garlic

- ¼ Cup Thinly Sliced Onions

- 8 Ounces Fennel Sausage, Casing Removed

- 8 Fresh Basil Leaves Chopped

- 2 Tablespoons Chopped Flat- Leaf Parsley

- One 18 Ounce Can Cannellini Beans, Drained and Rinsed

- 2 Cups Chicken Stock

- 1 Cups Grated Romano Cheese

- Salt and Freshly Ground Black Pepper

- 2 Tablespoons Thinly Sliced Prosciutto

- 12 Ounces Dried Rigatoni

- 8 to 10 Spears Broccoli, each about 3 inches long

- 4oz butter, sweet

Directions

- In a large sauté pan, heat the olive oil over medium-high heat. When the oil is hot, add the garlic and cook it, stirring, for about 1 minute or until it is golden brown. Take care not to let the garlic burn. Add the onions and cook the mixture for about 3 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the onions are lightly browned.

- Add the sausage, basil, and parsley. Break up the sausage, using a wooden spoon or long-handled fork, and cook the mixture for 2 to 3 minutes or until the sausage is browned. Add the beans, chicken stock, and butter, raise the heat to high, and bring the sauce to a boil. Reduce the heat slightly and simmer it briskly for 5 to 8 minutes or until it starts to thicken. Stir in ¼ cup of the grated cheese and cook the sauce for about 3 minutes or until it thickens. Season it to taste with salt and pepper. Stir in the prosciutto and ½ cup of the cheese. Let the mixture simmer for 2 minutes before removing it from the heat.

- Meanwhile, in a large pot filled with boiling salted water, cook the pasta for 4 minutes. Add the broccoli and cook it for another 3 to 4 minutes or until the pasta is al dente.

- Drain the pasta and broccoli well. Bring the sauce to a boil. Add the pasta and broccoli to the sauce and mix them well. Serve the pasta with the remaining ¼ cup of grated cheese passed on the side.

Buy your tickets to the 2017 Washington DC Travel & Adventure Show here.