Reality star Omarosa visits GoodDayDC to talk about new role for Trump administration

- She was fired by President-elect Donald Trump - on more than one occasion. Now, he's hiring her.

Omarosa Manigault, a memorable contestant of Trump's reality-business show "The Apprentice," is expected to join his White House staff in the Office of Public Liaison. Her role with the administration is expected to focus on public engagement.

Manigault, who worked in the office of Vice President Al Gore during the Clinton administration time in the White House 20 years ago, says she's happy to be back.

SUPPORT

"This journey was not easy," she told FOX 5's Maureen Umeh on GoodDayDC when she joined us in The Loft. "18 months of people questioning - 'Why would I support Donald? Even though you're friends you shouldn't support him!' - I'm very loyal person and he's a very loyal person - and I am so proud of my friend who is now going to be the 45th President of the United States."

Manigault says Trump's support is growing because he's committed to improving the conditions for African-Americans in this country. "I know his vision will be for this nation will be to start for all Americans," she said.

GETTING MARRIED

Wedding bells are not too far away for Omarosa. She is engaged to John Allen Newman, pastor at the Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Jacksonville, Florida.

Manigault herself went to theological school and is an ordained Baptist minister and is excited to start this new chapter in her life. Also a military chaplain, she says that she particularly misses working with military members and making sure they have the spiritual care they need.

GETTING BACK TO THE WHITE HOUSE

Manigault says the White House experience feels much different this time around. "I'm more mature. I was 24 when I went to the White House. I was very, very young and I didn't really understand the magnitude," she said. She says she feels honored and says that the work which she will focus on will be an extension of her ministry.

"I cannot wait to dance on the 20th and celebrate this great, great success!"