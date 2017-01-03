WTTG celebrates 70th anniversary as first commercial TV station in DC

WASHINGTON - Today marks 70 years since WTTG became the first commercial television station in Washington, D.C.

WTTG went on the air as part of the Dumont Television Network. The station’s call letters came from Dumont's chief engineer - Thomas T. Goldsmith. He literally put the 'TTG' in WTTG!

