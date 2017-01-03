WTTG celebrates 70th anniversary as first commercial TV station in DC

- Today marks 70 years since WTTG became the first commercial television station in Washington, D.C.

WTTG went on the air as part of the Dumont Television Network. The station’s call letters came from Dumont's chief engineer - Thomas T. Goldsmith. He literally put the 'TTG' in WTTG!

We'll be sharing some great pictures and memories all day long and we want to hear from you!

How far back do you remember watching WTTG over the years? What was your favorite show? Who were your favorite news anchors and reporters?

Let us know online using hashtag : #5at70

You can also send us a selfie of you watching Channel 5 this morning and we might use it on the air.