TMZ: Kylie Jenner pregnant with Travis Scott's baby

- Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott's baby, according to TMZ.

TMZ is told 20-year-old Jenner began telling friends earlier this month. Sources also tell TMZ Scott has been telling his friends about the pregnancy.

TMZ says they are told that Scott has told friends they are having a girl, but cannot verify that at this time.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since April following her split from long-term boyfriend Tyga.

So far, no official comment from Jenner or Scott.