I Still Have a Keycard Podcast: Episode #18 - Steve Chenevey

By: fox5dc.com staff

Dec 11 2016

Updated:Jan 17 2017 03:59PM EST

How much do you really know about the guy you wake up with every morning? Of course we're referring to our own Steve Chenevey, who gladly took his turn on 'I Still Have a Keycard' with host Sarah Fraser. Steve talks about his time here at FOX 5 DC, what happened when he left for another station in town-- and (our favorite part) how he came back home again!  

He also talks about how social media has changed the game when it comes to news-- and real life.

