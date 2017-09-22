'Mickey's Boo-To-You Parade' a highlight of 'Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party'
ORLANDO, Fla. (WOFL FOX 35) - “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Parade” kicked off on Friday night. The parade is a highlight of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, a seasonal event at the Walt Disney World Resort.
The party is an after-hours ticketed event that takes place at Magic Kingdom Park from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Just as the sun sets, the park is transformed into an unbelievable Halloween wonderland with spooky music and lighting effects, can’t-miss entertainment experiences, trick-or-treating and much more.
The parade, offered only during Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Parties, is a procession of favorite Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best, floats inspired by the Disney villains – and even characters from The Haunted Mansion – plus a candy inspired cavalcade finale.
Information and video a provided by Disney.