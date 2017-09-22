Are Mary-Kate & Ashley coming home to a 'Fuller House'?

LOS ANGELES - Fuller House is returning, but don’t get it twisted, it’s not a fuller house!

 

That’s right. For the third season in a row of the Netflix reboot of Full House, Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen will not be making a very sought after cameo.

 

Even the creator Jeff Franklin has lost all hope.

 

“I’ve stopped asking, really I kind of gave up. But when somebody rings a doorbell, the girls yell, ‘It’s always open!’ on the show so that’s kind of how we feel about the Olsen twins. The door is open. But I think we’ve gotten enough no’s. We’re kind of done asking. But who knows? You never know in life. Who thought this whole thing would happen?”

 

How rude!

