Linkin Park releases statement about band member's death

NEW YORK (AP) - Linkin Park said their hearts are broken following the death of lead singer Chester Bennington, who died by hanging last week.

The rock band said Monday that the "shock waves of grief and denial are still sweeping through our family as we come to grips with what has happened."

Bennington, who was 41, hanged himself from a bedroom door in his home near Los Angeles.

The band said Bennington "touched so many lives, maybe even more than you realized."

Linkin Park had planned to launch a tour this week, but canceled it following Bennington's death. Their hits include "In the End" and "Numb."