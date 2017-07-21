Live Nation: Linkin Park's "One More Light" tour canceled

Photo Courtesy: Banner Health Foundation

Linkin Park's "One More Light" tour has been canceled, in the aftermath of frontman Chester Bennington's death Thursday.

Bennington, who grew up in Phoenix, was found dead on Thursday of an apparent suicide. The singer was 41.

According to a post made by Live Nation's verified Facebook account, all stops of the tour have been canceled, and refunds will be available at point of purchase.

Linkin Park was originally scheduled to perform at Phoenix's Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, August 30.

Live Nation also posted a tribute to Bennington, which was pinned to the top of its verified Facebook page, as of Friday afternoon.

