New kid-sized Star Wars Luke Skywalker Landspeeder revealed at Comic-Con

- Oh my! This will be the most sought after Christmas gift of 2017.

The new Star Wars Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder by Radio Flyer made its debut at Comic-Con in San Diego on Thursday morning.



The motorized kid-sized vehicle is available for pre-order ahead of a September 5, 2017, release date.





(Video Courtesy: Radio Flyer)

It's based on the landspeeder Luke drove in 'Star Wars: A New Hope', the vehicle seats two riders (up to 130 pounds) with accurate detailing from the film.

It has an interactive dashboard with lights and real movie sounds, a 5 mph driving speed, and this speeder provides a truly galactic driving experience.

Sorry guys it doesn't hover.



The gear shift switches between 2 mph forward, 5 mph forward, or 2 mph reverse. 12V rechargeable battery and charger included. For ages 4+.

Radio Flyer’s Landspeeder will be available exclusively at Toys ‘R’ Us with a steep $500 price tag.

