Trailer for movie based on Granite Mountain hot shot crew released

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures released the trailer for a movie that is based on the Granite Mountain Hot Shot team, and their ill-fated efforts in battling the Yarnell Fire in 2013.

According to Associated Press reports at the time, crews with the Granite Mountain Hotshots perished when they were overrun by flames on June 30, 2013, at a site located near Yarnell, and about 30 miles southwest of Prescott.

The movie, titled Only The Brave, is set to be shown in theaters on October 20. According to the film's official website, it is based on a GQ article written by Sean Flynn, and it stars Josh Brolin, Miles Teller, Jeff Bridges, Kames Badge Dale, Taylor Kitsch, and Jennifer Connelly.

(Can't see this YouTube video? Click here)



