I WILL SURVIVE: Gloria Gaynor headlining Disco Dance Party at Library of Congress

When you think about disco music, one of the most recognizable artists that will always be mentioned is Gloria Gaynor. Last year, her iconic song "I Will Survive" was inducted into the National Recording Registry.

To commemorate the honor, Gaynor will be at the Library of Congress on Saturday for a Disco Dance Party.

“This year, they have been doing a tribute to disco and culminating with a concert by me tomorrow night,” said the Grammy Award-winning singer. “So I'm really excited about it. I have my whole group of musicians and background singers. I have added some strings and a small choir.”

In addition to the music, the Library of Congress will also celebrate disco culture, dance and fashion through their special collections on display.

Gaynor's popularity still resonates among her fans. Free tickets for the Disco Dance Party were made available to the public at 10 a.m. back on March 30. All of the tickets were claimed within a minute after they were posted online.

WORLDWIDE HIT

“I Will Survive” was originally released on the B-side of her record Love Tracks back in 1978. We asked Gaynor if she had any idea it would become the enormous hit it would become.

“I knew when I read the lyrics,” Gaynor said. “I even said to the producers this is a timeless lyric. This is something that everybody can relate to and I'm certain will relate to.”

NEW CLOTHING LINE

Gaynor has a new book, album and documentary coming out soon. She also has a new clothing line for charity called I Will Survive.

“It's not just selling clothing, but it’s a community,” she said. “First of all, you can shop and at the same time donate to a charity that is close to your heart, that means something to you. Secondly, you can go on, and many people have been going on, I'm happy to say, giving their stories, writing their stories, their survival stories so uplifting, encouraging and inspiring others and being inspired by other stories. So it's a real community and I’m really, really pleased with it.”

NEW ALBUM

Gaynor’s new album “Testimony” is expected to come out this year.

“It's something I wanted to do for a long time. I finally had the opportunity to do it. I have four duets on there. There is Jason Crabb, there is Bart Millard, there is Mike Farris and Yolanda Adams. I’m really happy about all of the duets. I have to say so myself. It's a hot album.”