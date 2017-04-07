Find love through your credit score Entertainment Find love through your credit score A new dating website has your number – and it's your FICO score!

CreditScoreDating.com is helping people meet their perfect match by having users input their credit score. Who cares if he’s cute, if he can’t pay his Uverse bill?!

Part of the reason for the site’s popularity is that a study found millennials are most turned off by workaholics and bad credit scores.

Now there may be one flaw to the site as users input their own scores based on the honor system.

But the site claims analysis of all matches resulted in 92% accuracy.

So swipe right if you dare!