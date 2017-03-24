'Fixer Upper' stars Chip and Joanna Gaines get spinoff

(FOX NEWS) - If you're a fan of HGTV series 'Fixer Upper' then you will love this news; the show is getting a spinoff!
Joanna Gaines will be getting her own HGTV show titled 'Behind the Design.'
HGTV announced the new half-hour spinoff series, "Fixer Upper: Behind the Design," will focus on Joanna Gaines' design process.
"We have a lot of questions about the designs and what goes on, on 'Fixer Upper' and how we get from point A to Z when it comes to these houses and these projects from a design standpoint, which focuses on each project," Joanna Gaines said in a https://www.instagram.com/p/BR9RaA9gKhw/video on Instagram. "And you get a more inside scoop of how we came up with a lot of the decisions and the design elements that we got to incorporate."
It will preview on HGTV on Tuesday, March 28th with more episodes to follow later this year.