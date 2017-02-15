Is your partner Netflix cheating on you? Entertainment Is your partner Netflix cheating on you? Has someone been dipping into your queue without you?

According to a new study, more than 46% of couples admit to having Netflix cheated on their lover. Rewind that!

Otherwise known as streaming infidelity, it’s when you continue watching a show by yourself after agreeing to view it with your partner. Oh no you didn’t!

The reason most given for committing the indiscretion was needing to see what happens next. Orange Is the New Black say what?!

But if Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt is more your thing, you might be in luck. Peeps were more likely to cheat watching dramas than comedies.

And if you’re looking to get revenge on the sneaky streamer in your life, we suggest catching up on House of Cards for some pointers.