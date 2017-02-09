Report: George Clooney and Amal expecting twins

- Actor George Clooney and his wife, Amal are expecting twins, according to TMZ.

TMZ reports that 'The Talk' host Julie Chen confirmed the news Thursday.

Rumors started last month when Amal showed up to a Netlfix screening in London apparently with a baby bump.

George,55, and Amal,39, had a star-studded wedding in Venice, Italy, back in 2014. This will be the first children for the couple.

George was once one of Hollywood's most notorious bachelors.

There has not been comment from George or Amal at this time. Congrats!