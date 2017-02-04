NFL Experience sells out, Super Bowl LIVE reaches capacity

- With an influx of visitors from around the world, two of the signature events of Super Bowl LI week have been forced to close to additional visitors on Saturday.

The Houston Super Bowl Host Committee released the following statement on Saturday evening:

Super Bowl LIVE has reached capacity. In consultation with our public safety partners, the Houston Super Bowl Host Committee has made the decision to close entry to Super Bowl LIVE for the remainder of the Saturday evening. We will reopen tomorrow, Sunday February 5th from 10AM – 3PM.

The committee also released the following statement a few minutes earlier: