Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's mother, has died at age 84

Posted:Dec 28 2016 04:57PM EST

Updated:Dec 29 2016 03:23PM EST

BEVERLY HILLS - According to TMZ.com, Debbie Reynolds suffered a medical emergency and was rushed to the hospital for a possible stroke on Wednesday has died at age 84.

TMZ.com reported that Reynolds was at her son's house in Beverly Hills when someone called 911 shortly after 1:00 p.m. to report a possible stroke. Reynolds was rushed to the hospital. 

Debbie Reynolds, Carrie Fisher's mother, has been distraught since Carrie's medical emergency on Friday. Carrie passed away on Tuesday.

Reynolds played iconic roles in "Tammy and the Bachelor" and "The Unsinkable Molly Brown."

Reynolds is survived by her son Todd, who told TMZ.com that "She's with Carrie."

