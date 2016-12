- Actress Carrie Fisher suffered a massive heart attack Friday on an airplane, according to TMZ.

Sources say Fisher was on a flight from London to LAX when she went into cardiac arrest. People on board were administering CPR.

The plane landed just after noon in L.A. and paramedics rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Fisher, who became famous, for playing Princess Leia in "Star Wars," has been on a book tour.

