Hadas Gold joins FOX 5 as political contributor

- Politico Reporter Hadas Gold is joining FOX 5 as a political contributor. Gold is a media reporter for POLITICO, where she covers the intersection of media and politics.



In making the announcement, FOX 5 WTTG VP/General Manager Patrick Paolini said, “Hadas understands how politics and media intersect. Her work cuts through the political noise and gets right to the facts. Her perspective will be an invaluable asset and we are thrilled to welcome her to FOX.”

Hadas Gold will make her FOX 5 debut Friday as part of a team of reporters covering the Inauguration of Donald Trump.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to FOX 5 and appreciate the great opportunity,” said Gold.



Hadas Gold joined POLITICO in 2012 from a wide range of experiences ranging from “60 Minutes” and “PolitiFact” to a fellowship with the Pulitzer Center on Crisis Reporting. Born in Tel Aviv, Israel, Hadas was raised in Arizona and attended The George Washington University for both her B.A. and M.A.

