30th Annual Leukemia Ball raises $4.1 million Fox 5 Cares 30th Annual Leukemia Ball raises $4.1 million The 30th Annual Leukemia Ball raised over $4.1 million for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in just one night. About 2,000 people attended this year's ball, which was held Saturday night at the Washington Convention Center.

FOX 5 DC is a proud partner of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, which puts on the event. Anchors Holly Morris and Jim Lokay hosted "Fund The Fight", a part of the program dedicated to rapid fundraising. FOX 5 DC Vice President and General Manager Patrick Paolini, chairman of the Executive Board of LLS National Capital Area, announced an anonymous donation of $30,000!

Traffic anchor-reporter Erin Como hosted a raffle to giveaway a 2017 Mercedes-Benz E300 4Matic Sedan live from the LLS offices in Alexandria. Comedian Jim Gaffigan and singer Andy Grammar performed.

More info: Leukemia and Lymphoma Society website