- IHOP is inviting guests across America to celebrate National Pancake Day. All restaurants will give away stacks of cakes all day long in return for a small donation to charity! (DETAILS)

In our area, IHOP restaurants are asking for small donations that can make a huge difference for people dealing with blood cancers.

FOX 5's Erin Como and Tucker Barnes visited the IHOP in Temple Hills to talk about how today will help the Leukemia and Lymphoma Cancer Society!

https://www.lls.org/

http://www.ihop.com/