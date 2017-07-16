FOX 5 Plus is here, and so is FOX 5 News at 8 pm!

- MY20 is changing to FOX 5 Plus. You'll still get your favorite shows like Family Feud and Judge Judy-- but you'll also get more Tony, Shawn and Sue!

You're not home at 6 pm, right? We know many of you around the DMV are still making your way home at that hour, and by the time you get there-- you've missed your local news! Until now.

Beginning Monday, July 17, you'll be able to get your FOX 5 fix at 8 pm! Tony Perkins, Shawn Yancy and Sue Palka will bring you the latest news and weather on FOX 5 News at 8 pm, every weeknight right after Family Feud.

What's even better than that? FOX 5 News at 8 pm will air every night of the week!

Watch the video above for a behind the scenes look.